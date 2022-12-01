Telangana: CM KCR pays respects to deceased leader Eshwari Bai

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday paid his respects for Eshwari Bai on the occasion of her birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister said that Eshwari Bai strove for the upliftment of Dalits and downtrodden communities throughout her life and called her courageous.

Eshwari Bai is a well known social activist and a Dalit rights champion who hailed from Telangana.

CM KCR hailed Eshwari Bai for displaying her fighting spirit as a Dalit woman when women were deprived of freedom.

“Her actions to reach many heights is a big inspiration to the present women community,” he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the Telangana government is organizing Eshwari Bai birth anniversary officially irrespective of political affiliation. Eshwari Bai’s daughter, Geeta Reddy is a member of the Congress party.

“The previous governments ignored her contributions and as such the celebrations are being organised with an aim of taking forward the values adhered by Eshwari Bai and her inspiration to the future generations,” said the CM.

Inspired by the aspirations of democrats like Eshwari Bai, CM KCR reiterated that the Telangana government is moving forward with the goal of achieving Dalit empowerment. The Chief Minister said that the Telangana government is implementing many schemes with the inspiration of Dalit democrats like Eshwari Bai.

He further said that the ‘Dalit Bandhu’ scheme, implemented by the Telangana government with an aim to strengthen the socio and economic self respect of Dalits and enhance self confidence among them, has become a role model in the country.

CM KCR also said that the State Secretariat is named after Dr BR Ambedkar and is India’s highest Ambedkar statue (of 125 feet) to honour the contribution of the great Dalit leader.