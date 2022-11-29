Hyderabad: Tallest Ambedkar statue to be inaugurated on April 14 2023

Hyderabad: Work is pacing up on the 125-foot tall statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, adjacent to the Hussainsagar lake in the city. The state government plans to inaugurate the statue on April 14 next year, which will be Ambedkar’s 132nd birth anniversary.

According to officials, the completion of the statue, believed to be the tallest in the country, will be over by February-end, 2023. The KCR government plans to build a museum (photo gallery) depicting the life of Dr Ambedkar as well as a mini theatre.

On Monday, Minority Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and State Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy examined the ongoing construction works, and designs by the architects.

Speaking to reporters, they said that the statue will boost the tourism sector in the state. “The museum will have a video of Dr Ambedkar’s speeches that he spoke in the Parliament and, excerpts of a feature film based on his life will be showcased to the public.