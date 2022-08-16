Telangana: CM KCR skips ‘At Home’ hosted by Governor

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday chose to skip state Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s traditional ‘At Home’ event on the occasion of Independence Day at Raj Bhavan.

The event was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rao, who was expected to be present for the gathering, dropped out at the last minute due to reasons best known to him. Rao had given indication that he had mended fences with the Governor when he attended the swearing-in of the Chief Justice of the High Court last month. However, his absence at the event raised several speculations.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gov Tamilisai inaugurates photo exhibit on freedom fighters

“Glad to host At Home Dinner at Raj Bhavan #Hyderabad, on the historic occasion of the 76th #IndependenceDay2022 celebrations,” tweeted Telangana Governor on Monday.

KCR had attended the Governor’s ‘At Home’ functions till 2020 when the relations between the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Raj Bhavan were cordial. While the disputes between the two offices remain unresolved, the Chief Minister had attended the swearing-in ceremony of Ujjal Bhuyan in June at the Raj Bhavan. Later, however, the Chief Minister and TRS leaders had skipped the Ugadi celebrations.

Meanwhile, in his Independence Day address, Telangana Chief Minister KCR alleged that the Centre promotes the ideals of the spirit of cooperative federalism, but in practice, it is engaging in the centralization of powers.

“41 per cent share of the revenue collected by the Centre in the form of taxes should be paid to the states. The Center has been collecting huge revenue in the form of cesses rather than in the form of taxes with the malicious intention of reducing this share. Through this, 11.4 per cent of the revenue due to the states in 2022-23 will be deducted. It means that states are given only 29.6 per cent where they should get 41 per cent share and face injustice,” KCR said in his address to the public.

India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday