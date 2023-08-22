Telangana CM KCR to launch election campaign in Medak on Aug 23

KCR will also be distributing the pensions worth Rs 4016 to physically challenged and Aasara pensions to beedi contractors.

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will launch the ‘Pragathi Shankaravam’ to mark the launch of the election campaign in Medak on Wednesday, August 23.

He is slated to inaugurate a Collectorate, Superintendent of Police’s office and BRS party office, inspections for which were carried out by state finance minister T Harish Rao.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said that the public meeting of the CM would hold prominence since it was the first public meeting after the announcement of the candidates.

KCR is also set to launch two other programmes on Wednesday after inaugurating the Integrated District Offices Complex and the SP’s office.

In addition to the above, the distribution of the increased pensions worth Rs 4016 each to the physically challenged and Aasara pensions to beedi contractors has also been scheduled.

