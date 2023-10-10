Telangana CM KCR’s wife offers prayers at Tirumala temple

Last week, KTR had revealed that KCR was down with viral fever and also a secondary infection.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 10th October 2023 1:09 pm IST
Tirupati: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s wife Shobha Rao offered prayers at the famous Tirumala temple here on Tuesday.

After reaching Tirupati by a special flight from Hyderabad, Shobha along with some family members had a darshan this morning.

She participated in Archana Seva and also tonsured her head as part of the worship rituals at the hill shrine. Her visit to the temple comes amid reports of Chief Minister KCR’s ill health.

Last week, his son and minister K. T. Rama Rao had revealed that he was down with viral fever and also a secondary infection.

Shobha’s prayers at the famous temple also came the day after the Election Commission of India announced the Assembly election schedule in Telangana.

KCR, who is aiming for a hat-trick as the chief minister, is scheduled to launch the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) election campaign on October 15 and launched the election manifesto the same day.

The party has also announced a series of public meetings to be addressed by KCR.

The BRS chief, who will be contesting from two Assembly seats Gajwel and Kamareddy, plans to file nominations on November 9.

Elections for 119-member Assembly are scheduled to be held on November 30. The BRS has already announced candidates for 115 seats.

