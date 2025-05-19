Telangana CM launches Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, May 19, launched the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme from Macharam village of Amrabad mandal in Nagarkurnool district. Under the scheme, tribal farmers will receive free solar pumps of 5 -7.5 horsepower for irrigating horticultural crops.

The 12-point ‘Nallamala Declaration’ was passed during the launch of the new scheme, which talks about the developmental initiatives for tribals living in the agency areas.

Addressing the event, the chief minister said that the pilot project was being launched in 45 acres in Macharam benefiting 45 tribals from whom their lands were not only taken away, but cases were also filed against the tribals who had waged a struggle to protect their lands in the previous government.

Announcing that the solar pumps will be provided to every farmer across Achampet assembly constituency in 100 days, the chief minister also directed the officials to prepare plans to setup solar power plants through the women’s self-help groups (SHG), so that they could gain revenues from that.

He also directed the collector to take assistance from the tribal women from the SHGs who have received training, so that they could spread awareness across Achampet assembly constituency on growing horticultural crops, using solar pump sets and installation of solar panels for power utilisation in their houses.

“Under the Forest Rights Act, 6.69 lakh acres of land (2.30 lakh ST farmers) have been granted land titles in the state during former undivided AP chief minister,” Revanth Reddy said.

He further said that six lakh acres without electricity facilities will be covered under the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam scheme, so that they could grow horticultural crops and become self-reliant.

“If a tribal farmer has more than two and a half acres of land, a single unit will be formed, and if it is less than that, a borewell user group will be formed with nearby farmers,” added the Telangana CM.

The Tribal Welfare Department will identify eligible ST farmers by mandal till May 25 and will undertake field observation, ground water survey etc. till June 10 for the Indira Souragiri Jala Vikasam scheme.

Land development, drilling of borewells, installation of solar pump sets etc. will be completed from June 25-March 31 2026. Approximately Rs 600 crore will be spent to bring 27,184 acres belonging to 10,000 farmers under cultivation in the first year in Telangana.

A total of Rs 12,600 crore has been earmarked for the Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam for the implementation of scheme across the state in the next 4 years.

Cheques amounting to Rs 119 crore were disbursed to SHG women on the occasion.