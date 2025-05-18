Kaleshwaram land acquisition: Case against Sridhar Babu, 13 others dismissed

Hyderabad: The Special Court for Public Representatives in Nampally has dismissed all charges against Telangana Industries minister D Sridhar Babu and 13 others in a case related to protests during the land acquisition for the Kaleshwaram project.

The verdict brings an end to a legal battle that began in 2017, when police registered cases against Sridhar Babu, current government advisor Harkara Venugopal Rao, leaders Annayya Goud, Shashibhushan Kache, and nine others for allegedly obstructing official duties during a public consultation in Basanthnagar, Peddapalli district.

The court found insufficient evidence to proceed and ruled in favour of the accused, dismissing all charges. The case stemmed from protests led by Sridhar Babu and several Congress leaders, who demanded fair compensation for families losing land and homes to the Kaleshwaram project.

Sridhar Babu maintained that the charges were politically motivated, filed by the previous administration to suppress dissent and intimidate those fighting for the displaced farmers.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, minister Sridhar Babu described the outcome as a victory not only for himself but for all the farmers and families affected by the project.

He emphasised that the judiciary had understood the plight of the poor and recognised the injustice faced by those who lost their land.

Sridhar Babu criticised the previous government for registering false cases, including naming people who were not even present at the protest site, and for using force against peaceful demonstrators.

“This is a victory for the poor. The court has understood the cries of the common people. We fought for eight years, trusting the judiciary, and finally, justice has prevailed, Sridhar Babu stated.

He further noted that a commission is currently investigating irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project and warned that those responsible for wrongdoing would be held accountable.

The minister concluded that the verdict reinforces public faith in the judiciary and sends a strong message in support of those who stand up for the rights of farmers and the public interest