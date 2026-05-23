Telangana CM launches Rs 99 crore projects at Yadagirigutta Temple

Among all the development initiatives, Reddy first laid the foundation stone for a Veda Pathashala to be constructed at a cost of Rs.43.80 crore.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 1:41 pm IST
Traditional Indian religious ceremony with priests and devotees during a spiritual event.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy participates in a puja at the Yadagirigutta Temple

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 99.55 crore at the Yadagirigutta Temple on Saturday, May 23.

Among all the development initiatives, Reddy first laid the foundation stone for a Veda Pathashala to be constructed at a cost of Rs.43.80 crore. This was followed by a foundation stone for constructing the Lord’s Nitya Kalyana Mandapam atop the hill for Rs 9.87 crore.

The CM also laid the foundation stone for the construction of a roof covering over the stairway from Vaikuntha Dwaram to the hilltop for Rs 1.41 crore.

Subhan Bakery

This was followed by the foundation stone for the construction of a Rs 1.35 crore staircase towards the Mada Veedhis near the Rathashala.

Construction of dormitories

Reddy also laid the foundation stone for the construction of dormitory halls and accommodation facilities worth Rs 43.12 crore for devotees undertaking Deeksha.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 1:41 pm IST

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