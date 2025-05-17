Telangana CM orders crackdown on fake seeds, fertilisers

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has directed a statewide crackdown on traders selling counterfeit seeds and fertilisers ahead of the monsoon season.

In a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat on Friday, the chief minister instructed district collectors and police officials to remain vigilant and take strict action against those involved in the illegal trade of fake agricultural inputs.

Strict enforcement and task forces

The chief minister emphasized that the Preventive Detention (PD) Act should be invoked against those caught selling fake seeds and fertilisers.

He called for joint task forces comprising the agriculture and police departments to conduct coordinated raids across all districts. Surveillance at state borders is to be intensified to block the movement of counterfeit products.

Officials have already identified key offenders, storage locations, and transportation routes. “No one should be spared,” Revanth Reddy stated, insisting on uncompromising legal action against offenders.

Awareness and farmer protection

Revanth Reddy urged farmers not to purchase loose seeds and to avoid falling victim to fraudulent companies.

He advised them to buy only properly packed seeds, keep the purchase bills, and retain empty seed packets until the end of the crop cycle as proof of purchase.

The chief minister reassured farmers that all districts have adequate stocks of seeds and fertilisers from reliable companies, and there is no need for concern about shortages1.

Preparation for early monsoon

With the Meteorological Department forecasting an early onset of monsoon and rains in the state, the chief minister advised farmers to be prepared for early sowing and to plan their crops accordingly.

He directed the agriculture department to ensure that all necessary arrangements are in place for the upcoming season, so that farmers do not face any difficulties in accessing genuine seeds and fertilisers.

Financial resources and scheme implementation

During the meeting, Revanth Reddy also instructed chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, finance principal secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania, and agriculture secretary Raghunandan Rao to submit a comprehensive report on financial resources required for the implementation of schemes like Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance.

The report should include details of funds spent in previous years and estimates for the coming season. The review was attended by Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the chief minister’s adviser Vem Narender Reddy, and other senior officials.