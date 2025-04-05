Telangana CM orders inquiry on fake AI videos, pics on Kancha Gachibowli

A high-level meeting was held in Telangana Secretariat on Saturday, where the officials briefed Revanth Reddy on AI used to spread false propaganda against the state government on Kancha Gachibowli land issue.

Published: 5th April 2025 10:52 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy instructs officials to conduct inquiry into fake AI manufactured images spread on Kancha Gachibowli land against the state government.

Hyderabad: In view of what the Telangana government is claiming, were fake videos created using Artificial Intelligence (AI), which created a negative perception among the people and celebrities on the Kancha Gachibowli land issue inside the University of Hyderabad (UOH) campus, chief minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to conduct an inquiry into the misuse of AI, and also to strengthen the cyber crime wing of the police department, to deal with such challenges effectively in the coming days.

A high-level meeting was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Saturday, April 5, where the officials briefed the chief minister that certain vested interests fabricated the videos of crying peacocks and deer injured by bulldozers, and spread false propaganda on social media even before the state government could disclose facts related to the land ownership.

The officials also informed the chief minister that certain celebrities and youtube influencers have used these manufactured videos and photos to voice their opinion on the issue, without realising that they were fake videos.

The officials also informed that journalist Sumit Jha, who was detained during the students’ protest and detention, had also apologised for sharing the fake videos.

The officials informed the chief minister that even when thousands of acres of the university’s lands were given away for the establishment of GMC Balayogi Stadium, land allotted to Telangana non-government organisations (TNGOs), and high-rise buildings in Survey number 25 of Kancha Gachibowli in question, no such issue happened, but because of misuse of AI by vested interests, the state government was being shown in bad light.

The chief minister has reportedly informed the police officials that the issue was so challenging, that the misuse of AI at Indo-Pak and Indo-Sino border could also be dangerous for the country.

