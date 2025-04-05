Telangana govt to develop 2000-acre eco park, University of Hyderabad to be moved

Hyderabad: After much speculation, the Telangana government on Saturday, April 5, announced the development of a 2,000-acre world-class eco-park on the University of Hyderabad land, scrapping the earlier proposal to convert the 400 acres of Kancha Gachibowli forest land into IT parks.

The announcement was made by Congress Lok Sabha MP Mallu Ravi during a press conference in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The eco park development includes relocating the University of Hyderabad to the upcoming Fourth City, where the state government would allot land and funds for the construction of the varsity.

The government stated that before the development of the eco park begins, it will consult international experts and study world-class eco parks, ensuring Hyderabad gets a model green space.

Earlier, massive student protests emerged after the Telangana government planned to develop 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli forest land into IT parks.

The matter is now being heard in the Telangana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The Cyberabad Police had imposed restrictions till April 16 on the entry of people into the area of 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli adjacent to the University of Hyderabad, citing the prevailing law and order situation and to prevent any disturbance of public tranquility.