Telangana CM orders slew of measures to curb illegal sand transportation

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced a special portal will be developed for sand booking sand designated sand reaches in Telangana. Additionally, a tracking system will be implemented for sand transport vehicles to curb illegal transportation.

During a review meeting with mining officials on Monday, February 10, he ordered the supply of sand free of cost for the construction of Indiramma Houses along with low prices to citizens.

Suggesting several changes in the sand online booking system, the chief minister said that booking will be made available only during office timings. He also ordered immediate inspections at sand reaches and strict action against sand mafia as well as the officials who are found colluding with them.

He has assigned the responsibility of monitoring illegal sand transportation to special officers under the supervision of district collectors and superintendents of police while entrusting the task to the Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA).

In addition to strict vigilance and enforcement against illegal sand transportation, 360-degree cameras and solar lights will be installed at every sand reach, entry and exit point, along with strong fencing at sand stockyards.

He said steps will be taken to empanel the registered lorries for sand transportation and ensure it reaches the consumer within 48 hours of booking. He directed the officials to develop a system to supply sand to the consumers from the nearest sand reaches available in an area.

Noting that he will conduct surprise inspections of sand reaches if necessary, Revanth Reddy asked the officials to hand over the responsibilities of sand transportation to permanent employees in a transparent manner without any scope for irregularities.