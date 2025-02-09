Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges southern states to unite to protect rights

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday called on all southern states to unite to protect their rights.

Terming termed delimitation of assembly and Lok Sabha Constituencies a contentious issue, he said the southern states were being punished for successfully implementing family planning and developing fast when compared to northern states.

Addressing the “Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters” organized by the Malayalam daily ‘Mathrubhumi’ in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister hoped that the southern states would join hands to safeguard the guarantees provided by the Indian Constitution and also protect the rights.

Mentioning that Telangana’s GDP is about $200 billion, he said the Congress government has set the goal of taking it to $1 trillion by 2035.

Revanth Reddy alleged that the Centre is not supporting all the states, especially the southern states and those ruled by non-BJP parties.

Citing the latest Economic Survey report released by the Central government, he said Telangana recorded the lowest inflation in the country. The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) usage report says that Telangana is on top in the use of Artificial Intelligence. The state is already ranked number one in per capita income in the country. “Should the Centre not support Telangana for achieving many milestones,” he asked.

On ‘one country, one election’, he said that it is an idea of one person, one party. He termed ‘one country, one election’ a secret agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Stating that Telangana Rising is not just a slogan but a dream of four crore people of Telangana, he said that he aspires to make Telangana the best state not only in India but in the world.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress formed a separate Telangana state and the people of Telangana showed their affection towards then-party chief Sonia Gandhi as she fulfilled their 60-year dream.

He alleged that the previous BRS government did nothing during the 10-year rule. The BRS leaders made tall promises but did not fulfil them, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Telangana has been divided into three zones: Hyderabad Core Urban, Semi-Urban, and Rural Telangana. The core urban area located within the 160-km-long Outer Ring Road (ORR) is home to 1.2 crore people. The core area is a hub for software and pharma sectors.

Revanth Reddy said the government envisaged plans to transform the core urban area within the ORR into 100 per cent net zero with service sectors.

He claimed that the government is undertaking several programs to make Hyderabad the best city in the world. He reiterated that Hyderabad would compete with major cities of the world like New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul.

The government is also planning to build the Future City on 30,000 acres. This will be the greenest, cleanest, and best city in India with proper planning and zoning. It will also be the first net zero city, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Young India Skill University and Young India Sports University are being developed for the youth.

Referring to his participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos recently, he said Telangana attracted Rs.1,82,000 crores of investments. Last year, Telangana received Rs 40,000 crore in investments.

The Chief Minister also explained that his government has taken up the Musi rejuvenation project for the environmental sustainability of Hyderabad. He said the government was trying to revive Musi which was polluted and on the verge of extinction.