Telangana CM orders speedy repairs of Kaleshwaram barrages

Officials informed that a detailed study is required not only of the sunken pillar at Medigadda but of the entire 1.6-km-long barrage structure.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th April 2026 11:32 pm IST

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to prepare a special action plan for the repair works of the three barrages under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

At a review meeting held on Thursday, Reddy, along with Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, asked officials to bring the damaged barrages into operation at the earliest in line with recommendations of the National Dam Safety Authority.

He said tests and sample collection being carried out under the supervision of the Central Water and Power Research Station should be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

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Officials informed the chief minister and Uttam Kumar that a detailed study is required not only of the sunken pillar at Medigadda but of the entire 1.6-km-long barrage structure. At this, the Chief Minister also advised a joint team comprising officials from the Irrigation Department, CWPRS, barrage construction agencies and design consultants.

Regarding the drilling of 500 borewells near Medigadda, the Chief Minister directed a separate action plan and directed officials to procure the necessary machinery and complete the work as quickly as possible.

He stressed there should be no further delays and he would personally inspect the work once they commence.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 9th April 2026 11:32 pm IST

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