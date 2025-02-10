Telangana CM plotting to hand over Lagcherla lands to associates, claims KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has reportedly accused chief minister A Revanth Reddy of conspiring to hand over Lagcharla lands to benefit his brothers, son-in-law, and Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

Participating in a farmers’ protest in Kodangal on Monday, February 10, KTR alleged that Revanth Reddy has been foisting false cases against the farmers in Lagcherla to seize the land worth thousands of crores and hand it over to his associates.

He dared CM Revanth to resign from his MLA position and contest against BRS leader Patnam Narendra Reddy again, allowing the people of Kodangal to decide. KTR even declared that if Narendra Reddy wins with a majority of fewer than 50,000 votes, he would retire from politics.

Also Read KTR calls for resurvey of castes in Telangana, says will participate with KCR

Drawing parallels with Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra, KTR remarked that the people of Kodangal, including women have revolted against Revanth Reddy’s alleged land-grabbing policies. “For the past year, Revanth Reddy has done nothing for farmers, women, or the youth. But has worked extensively to loot crores for his close aides,” he alleged.

“Lambada women, who traditionally do not step outside their homes, were forced to go to Delhi seeking justice due to Revanth Reddy’s misdeeds,” KTR added.

The senior BRS leader claimed that farmers in Lagcherla were being offered Rs 10 lakh per acre for land worth Rs 60– Rs 70 lakh for the Pharma Village, and those who resisted were falsely implicated in cases.