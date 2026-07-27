Telangana CM proposes ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Yuva’ slogan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has proposed a new slogan: ‘Jai Jawan – Jai Kisan – Jai Yuva’, stressing the urgent need to unlock the leadership potential of the youth and actively involve them in shaping the nation’s future.

The CM urged the Centre to introduce a constitutional amendment lowering the minimum age for contesting Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections from 25 to 21 years.

He stressed that the youth, who are demonstrating leadership capabilities, should be provided with similar opportunities within the political system.

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Speaking to reporters, Reddy said the Centre should consider the issue of lowering the minimum age for contesting elections alongside the delimitation of constituencies, increase in the number of Parliamentary seats and women’s reservation.

Expanding the role of the youth within the democratic system is essential for the country’s future.

Reddy had on Saturday announced that his government will soon convene a special assembly session to pass a resolution urging the Centre to lower the minimum age for contesting the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections to 21 years.

“We will hold a special session of the assembly and legislative council in the first week of August. We will discuss in the assembly and pass a resolution to make 21 years as the minimum age to contest as MLA and MP and send it to the Prime Minister,” he had said.

Reddy expressed serious concern over an alleged “lack” of a strong mechanism in conducting the national-level examinations, mainly CBSE, NEET, and NET.

He suggested that the Union government take appropriate measures, keeping the interests of students and their families in mind.

The CM appealed to the Centre to revoke cases registered against students during the protests at Jantar Mantar and also provide compensation to the families of NEET students who died by suicide after the paper leak.