Telangana CM reduces convoy on PM Modi’s austerity appeal

Hyderabad: Following the example set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy on Saturday, May 23.

The chief minister’s convoy consisted of three cars without any high security or jammers. He was on his way to attend the cabinet meeting at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla had also reduced his convoy’s vehicle count by half on May 14, following the austerity measures suggested by the prime minister during his public meeting held at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on May 10.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has also reduced his convoy size from 11 to four. Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan trimmed his convoy by 50 per cent, and IT Minister Nara Lokesh followed the same.

The prime minister’s appeal was intended to encourage the people to save fuel at times when there has been severe disruption in oil trade and supply routes due to the war in the middle-east between US-Israel and Iran.