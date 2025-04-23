Telangana CM returns after week-long investment drive in Japan

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a week-long visit to Japan aimed at attracting investments to the state.

Several MLAs, MPs, and other leaders received the CM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The Telangana government signed agreements worth Rs 12,062 crore in investments during the Chief Minister’s visit to Japan, an official statement said.

Reddy was accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a team of officials.