Telangana CM returns after week-long investment drive in Japan

The Telangana government signed agreements worth Rs 12,062 crore in investments during the Chief Minister's visit to Japan, an official statement said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd April 2025 10:16 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday after a week-long visit to Japan aimed at attracting investments to the state.

Several MLAs, MPs, and other leaders received the CM at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

Also Read
4 students die by suicide in Telangana after inter results 2025

The Telangana government signed agreements worth Rs 12,062 crore in investments during the Chief Minister’s visit to Japan, an official statement said.

MS Creative School

Reddy was accompanied by State Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and a team of officials.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 23rd April 2025 10:16 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button