4 students die by suicide in Telangana after inter results 2025

Hyderabad: Four students died by suicide in Telangana after the Intermediate exam results were declared on Tuesday, April 22.

In one case, an intermediate student allegedly died by suicide hours before the results were to be announced, fearing she wouldn’t pass. Before taking the extreme step, she reportedly wished a friend on her birthday.

At YSR Colony, Nagole police reported the suicide of a 17-year-old first-year BIPC student after she failed to clear the Botany subject. In a similar case, Sanathanagar police said a 16-year-old died by suicide at his residence in Avantinagar.

A report from Karimnagar said a 17-year-old student died by suicide in Palakurthi mandal of Peddapalli district.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health professional or contact Roshni, a suicide prevention helpline, 040–66202000.)