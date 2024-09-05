Telangana: CM Revanth asks officials to give free solar pump sets to farmers

Hyderabad: With a view to encourage farmers to go for solar energy, chief minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the energy officials to distribute free solar pump sets. He asked the officials to start implementing the same as a pilot project in his native village Kondareddipalle in Nagarkurnool district.

Revanth along with deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka held a review meeting with energy officials at the former’s residence in Jubilee Hills on Thursday, September 5.

Revanth Reddy asked the officials to coordinate with other departments and consider the feasibility of generating solar energy by installing solar panels in vacant government lands belonging to various government departments.

He also directed the officials to encourage people to use solar stoves instead of gas cylinders, and to rope in the women from self-help groups for manufacturing solar stoves, which he said, could also be used in the tribal areas.

Keeping in mind Hyderabad emerging as a global business hub, the chief minister has asked officials to prepare plans to meet the future requirements of energy, and to meet the present yearly requirement of 40,000 MW power needed.

Bhatti Vikramarka asked the officials to restore power-supply in the areas affected by the floods, and to communicate with the chief managing directors of the Discoms if any problems arose in restoring the supply.

The chief minister asked officials to ensure there was no wastage or pilferage of power, and to find permanent solution for the overload issue in power-supply.

The state government has on Thursday released Rs 958 crore to Discoms as the state government’s share of subsidy for supplying free electricity to households for consumption of under 200 units of power under the Gruha Jyothi scheme.