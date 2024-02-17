Telangana: CM Revanth greets former CM KCR on his birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy extended birthday greetings to the former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party leader K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) in the Assembly on Saturday, February 17.

Telangana @amulaRevanth extended birthday greetings to the former CM and @BRSparty leader K Chandrashekhar Rao at the Assembly on Saturday pic.twitter.com/tMPQa7HVts — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 17, 2024

To mark KCR’s 70th birthday, the BRS party has planned to gift accident insurance to about 1000 auto drivers in the state. The insurance would provide a cover of Rs 1 lakh per annum. The party will also donate wheelchairs to the physically challenged.

Senior leaders, MPs, and MLAs from the party planned grand celebrations at Telangana Bhavan. A special 30-minute documentary titled “Taane oka charitra” (he is history personified), showcasing his journey from childhood to his role as the Opposition leader at the recent ‘Chalo Nalgonda,’ public meet, will be premiered.