Sources in the Telangana government said the chief minister discussed various pending projects of the state with the three central ministers.

Telangana CM Revanth meets Amit Shah, two other Union ministers
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with Union home minister Amit Shah.

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here and discussed pending issues related to the state.

He also called on Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The chief minister was in the national capital to attend a meeting of the All India Congress Committee to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, seat-sharing with INDIA bloc parties and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra that begins on January 14.

Reddy will fly back to Hyderabad on Friday.

