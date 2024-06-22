Telangana CM Revanth praises Andhra Pradesh counterpart Naidu

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday, June 22, passed interesting comments on his Andhra Pradesh counterpart and former TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking at the 24th anniversary celebrations of Basavatarakam, an Indo-American Cancer Hospital & research institute, he said, “Got a chance to compete with Chandrababu. Earlier I thought working 12 hours a day was enough. Now Chandrababu garu works 18 hours so I have to work 18 hours too.”

“Not only (for) the 24th anniversary of Basavatharakam Hospital. I will also come to the 30th anniversary,” he assured actor Nanadamuri Balakrishna who is also the chairman of the hospitals’ board of trustees.

The Basavtarakam hospital was established by the former Andhra CM and actor N T Rama Rao in memory of his first wife Nandamuri Basavatarakam who passed away due to cancer. The hospital was inugrarated on June 22, 2000, by the then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

CM Revanth, who started his political life from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) student outlet Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was part of the Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for almost a decade, starting from 2008. Being elected twice from Kodangal on TDP ticket, Revanth even served as the floor leader of TDP in the Telangana legislative assembly for a brief period before officially joining Congress in 2017.

Following the landslide victory in the last state election Chandrababu Naidu on Friday returned to the AP assembly as Chief Minister after two-and-half years. Naidu had not entered the House since November 19, 2021, as he walked out of the assembly over alleged insulting remarks made against his family members by the then ruling YSR Congress party memebers in the house.