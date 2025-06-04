Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Asaduddin Owaisi condole Bengaluru stampede deaths

Telangana chief minster Revanth Reddy and the Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis e Ittehad ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, June 4, condoled the deaths of RCB fans in a stampede that broke out during celebrations of the team’s maiden IPL title.

“Crestfallen to learn about the tragic mishap in Bengaluru during the RCB IPL victory parade. My deepest condolences and prayers to the bereaved families. I am sure all help will be provided to the injured. My prayers for their recovery. Sad to see a joyful event turn tragic,” said Revanth in a post on X.

In a statement to the media, the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his deepest condolences, noting that the tragedy occurred during a joyful occasion and urged the administration to conduct a thorough probe.

11 feared dead in Bengaluru stampede

Some RCB fans were reportedly injured, and a few of them fell unconscious, with 11 feared dead in chaos and a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.

According to reports, a child and a woman are among those feared dead in the Bengaluru stampede.

While a lot of fans gathered for the felicitation held by the Karnataka State Cricket Association, visuals showed police shifting the injured persons and those who fell unconscious to the nearby hospital.

According to a traffic advisory from the Bengaluru police, entry to Chinnaswamy Stadium was limited to only those with valid tickets and passes. “As there is limited parking facility available near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, those who are attending the event are advised to use public transport and Metro. The public is requested to cooperate,” it had said.

Karnataka CM orders probe into Bengaluru stampede

Following the chaos, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah said that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered and the report will be received in 15 days. “People even broke the gates of the stadium. There was a stampede. No one expected such a huge crowd. The stadium has a capacity of only 35,000 people, but 2-3 lakh people came,” he said, explaining the chaos that led to the stampede.

He later visited Bowring and Vaidehi hospitals, inquired about the well-being of those injured in the stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium, and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.