Telangana CM Revanth Reddy launches book ‘Prophet for the World’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday launched a book titled “Prophet for the World” authored by Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, president, All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, Telangana government’s adviser on minority affairs, Mohammed Shabbir Ali, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Authored in Urdu and meticulously translated into English, the book is a detailed chronicle of the life and times of Prophet Muhammad. It promises a unique approach to understanding different facets of the messenger of Allah.