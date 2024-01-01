Telangana CM Revanth Reddy meets Governor for New Year greetings

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy called on Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday, January 1, and greeted her on the New Year.

Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar and state ministers Seethakka and Surekha also met the governor and greeted her.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, several IAS and IPS officers, and prominent personalities called on the Governor to convey their greetings.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, Seethakka, Konda Sureskha, and Speaker Prasad Kumar met the Chief Minister and greeted her on the New Year.

The Governor held an open house for the exchange of New Year greetings and pleasantries with general public and civil society organizations on the first day of the New Year.

Earlier, Tamilisai Soundararajan extended her ‘warmest congratulations and best wishes for a very happy and prosperous New Year in 2024 to all the people of Bharath in general and all Telangana people in particular.’

“I hope for the best possible happiness, health, prosperity, aspirations, and fulfillment for all in the forthcoming year of 2024,” she said in her message.

“Let’s all take a decision to continue the successful battle against all social ills in 2024 and bring in a society that is equal, just, friendly, inclusive, peaceful, sustainable, and healthy,” she added.