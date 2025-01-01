Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Davos visit from Jan 21-23

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and his team are set to visit Davos, Switzerland, from January 21 to 23.

This trip coincides with the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which will take place from January 20 to 24.

Alongside the chief minister, IT and Industries minister D Sridhar Babu, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and other senior officials will participate in this three-day event.

During their previous visit to Davos in 2024, the state government secured investment agreements worth over Rs 40,000 crores with various companies, which are currently in different stages of implementation.

The current visit aims to attract even more investments, with the chief minister’s team reportedly preparing strategic plans for this purpose.

Before heading to Davos, the chief minister’s foreign tour will begin earlier, with a visit to Australia on either January 13 or 15.

Although initial plans were to depart on the 13th, there is consideration for a later start after the Sankranti festival.

Accompanying him on this trip will be government advisor Jitender Reddy, chairman of the Sports Authority Shivasenareddy, Managing Director Sony Bal, and special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

In Australia, they are expected to visit the Queensland University of Technology.

After spending about three to four days in Australia, the team will proceed to Singapore on January 19, where they will inspect sports facilities in shopping malls and participate in an industrialists’ meeting alongside minister Sridhar Babu.

Following their engagements in Singapore, they will then travel to Davos for the World Economic Forum summit.