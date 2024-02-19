Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to campaign for AP polls

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, is set to support the Congress party’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore, the party’s in-charge for AP affairs told media on Monday, February 19.

Revanth Reddy’s entry into Andhra Pradesh’s politics will bolster the Comgress’ prescence in the atate and challenge sitting chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP).

Revanth Reddy wil extend support to Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee’s recently appointed chief and sister of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila.