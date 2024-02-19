Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to campaign for AP polls

Revanth Reddy will be supporting Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee's recently appointed chief and sister of Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, YS Sharmila. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 19th February 2024 2:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sharmila invites CM Revanth Reddy for son's wedding
Newly joined Congress leader YS Sharmila invited CM Revanth Reddy for son's wedding in Hyderabad on Saturday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy, is set to support the Congress party’s election campaign in Andhra Pradesh, Manickam Tagore, the party’s in-charge for AP affairs told media on Monday, February 19. 

Revanth Reddy’s entry into Andhra Pradesh’s politics will bolster the Comgress’ prescence in the atate and challenge sitting chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s party Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). 

