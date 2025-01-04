Telangana CM Revanth sends chadar to Ajmer Dargah

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy along with IT&EC minister D Sridhar Babu presented the annual customary chadar to be sent to Ajmer Sharif Dargah for the urs celebrations on Saturday, January 4.

An eight-member delegation would present the chadar in Ajmer on behalf of the Telangana government.

“It is a blessed opportunity to hand over a chadar to be sent to the Holy Ajmer Dargah to seek blessings for all the people of Telangana. I pray the blessings received at the sacred Dargah of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti of #Ajmer to touch every citizen of our state,” the chief minister posted on X.

It is a blessed opportunity to handover a chadar to be sent to the Holy Ajmer Dargah to seek blessings for all the people of Telangana.



I pray the blessings received at the sacred Dargah of Sufi saint Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti of #Ajmer touch every citizen of our state.



Today,… pic.twitter.com/ch3pOQlKh1 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) January 4, 2025

Leaders including Congress MLC Amer Ali Khan, endowments minister Konda Surekha, state planning board vice-chairman G Chinna Reddy, Waqf Board chairman Syed Azmat Ullah, Chairman of Hajj Khusro Biyabani, Telangana minorities finance corporation chairman Obaidullah Kothwal, Libraries chairman Riyaz, and others were present on the occasion.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, also known as Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz, was a Sufi saint of the Chisti order. He is known to be the direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

Also Read Asaduddin Owaisi sends chadar made by Hyderabad craftsmen to Ajmer Dargah

Born in Sistan (present-day Eastern Iran and Southern Afghanistan), he travelled all the way from Lahore to Delhi and finally settled in Ajmer. His tomb in Ajmer, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, is one of the holiest Islamic shrines in the world.

Muslims from across the world visit the Dargah every year to offer their prayers. Not only Muslims, but people belonging to different religions also visit the shrine throughout the year.

To commemorate the death anniversary of the beloved Sufi saint, the Urs festival is celebrated each year in Ajmer during the first six days of ‘Rajab’, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti is also known for establishing the Chisti order of Sufi mysticism in India in the early 13th century. He was the first saint to incorporate the use of music and hymns into prayers. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad once appeared in Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti’s dream and asked the saint to become his representative in India.