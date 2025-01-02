Asaduddin Owaisi sends chadar made by Hyderabad craftsmen to Ajmer Dargah

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Thursday, January 2, dispatched a ‘chadar’ for offering at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the occasion of the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi presented the delicately crafted yellow and green chadar made by bangle merchants of Laad Bazaar in Charminar under the leadership of Mujeeb Bangles.

On the occasion of the Annual Urs of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz (R.A.) in Ajmer Sharif, a Chadar was dispatched by #AIMIM Supremo @asadowaisi . This Chadar was crafted by the bangle merchants of Laad Bazaar in #Charminar, Hyderabad, under the leadership of Mujeeb Bangles. pic.twitter.com/Nx14a0F78M — Nawab Abrar (@nawababrar131) January 2, 2025

Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti, also known as Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz, was a Sufi saint of the Chisti order. He is known to be the direct descendant of Prophet Muhammad.

Born in Sistan (present-day Eastern Iran and Southern Afghanistan), he travelled all the way from Lahore to Delhi and finally settled in Ajmer. His tomb in Ajmer, the Ajmer Sharif Dargah, is one of the holiest Islamic shrines in the world.

Muslims from across the world visit the Dargah every year to offer their prayers. Not only Muslims, but people belonging to different religions also visit the shrine throughout the year.

To commemorate the death anniversary of the beloved Sufi saint, the Urs festival is celebrated each year in Ajmer during the first six days of ‘Rajab’, the seventh month of the Islamic calendar.

Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti is also known for establishing the Chisti order of Sufi mysticism in India in the early 13th century. He was the first saint to incorporate the use of music and hymns into prayers. It is believed that Prophet Muhammad once appeared in Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti’s dream and asked the saint to become his representative in India.