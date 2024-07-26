Telangana: CM Revanth to address Dharani issues, wants new Act

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday, July 26, asked government officials to hold extensive consultations with people and seek their suggestions to address land related disputes in order to overcome challenges of the Dharani land portal. He added that an all party meeting will also be organised to seek opinions to bring a new comprehensive act on the matter.

Revanth Reddy’s decision is significant as the Dharani portal was introduced by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government under ex-chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in an attempt to settle issues pertaining to faulty land records. However, ever since its introduction in 2020, many citizens have been reportedly facing issues with regard to transfer of title deeds, among other things at the district level. The chief minister had promised to resolve this when he was in the opposition earlier.

On Friday, the Telangana chief minister said that a detailed study needs to be conducted to find a permanent solution to every problem faced while using the Dharani portal. Revanth Reddy stated that he wants to formulate a comprehensive act in view of the increasing land ownership problems every day in Telangana.

“CM Revanth Reddy observed that the land records which were once available at the village level have been shifted to the state headquarters even from mandals and districts gradually due to the change of acts,” said a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO). It added that after the introduction of Dharani, all powers were delegated to the district Collectors in the place of village and mandal authorities to solve the land issues.

The Telangana chief minister went on to add that decisions of district Collectors have become “unilateral” and that the land issues are not being solved in the Dharani portal. “The Revenue officials have been asked to select a mandal where Bhudan, Poramboku, Bancharayi, Inam and Kandishika land issues have been pending and prepare a comprehensive report to get a clarity on each land related issue . The CM also said that a debate will be taken up on Dharani in the ongoing budget session of the State Assembly, if required, and take a final decision,” said Revanth Reddy in the statement.