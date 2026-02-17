Telangana CM Revanth to attend ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ on Feb 18

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would attend ‘Mumbai Climate Week’ in the western metropolis on Wednesday, February 18.

Reddy, who is attending the event at the invitation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, would speak on the state government’s successes in the rapid progress of Hyderabad and administrative issues, an official release said.

The CM left for Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister directed officials to study the subsidies offered by different states in the country to data centres.

He held a meeting with officials on the land and other requirements for companies that proposed setting up data centres in the state. He told authorities should be liberal in providing compensation to land owners whose lands are acquired.

He felt that the amount spent on land acquisition is insignificant for companies that make investments of thousands of crores, an official release said.

He instructed that land and other facilities sought by the companies be provided at the earliest.