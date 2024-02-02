Telangana CM Revanth to begin Lok Sabha polls campaign today

Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy is set to launch the state Congress’ campaign for the Lok Sabha polls on Friday, February 2 at Indravelli in Adilabad district, Telangana.

The event holds sentimental value for Revanth Reddy, as he addressed his first public meeting as TPCC president in Indravelli. The campaign launch was previously scheduled for January 26 but was postponed due to prior engagements.

Revanth will be the first Telangana CM to visit Indravelli after 1981 massacre. He is also expected to lay the foundation stone for a smriti vanam in memory of the Indravelli Martyrs.

Indravelli in Telangana’s history holds significant importance due to a tragic event known as the “Indravelli massacre.”

The Indravelli massacre was an incident that took place on April 20, 1981, in the village of Indravelli, which is now in the Adilabad district. The massacre involved a gathering of Gond Adivasis, some organized by the Girijana Rythu Coolie Sangham (GRCS).

The rally was organized to demand land certificates for Adivasis and to protest encroachments by non-Adivasis. The police initially granted permission for the assembly, but on the day of the event, they fired on the Gonds, killing more than 40 Adivasi tribals, according to various sources on the incident.

But the official numbers put the death toll at 13.