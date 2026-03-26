Telangana CM Revanth to deliver keynote address at Harvard AI symposium

The symposium will bring together leaders from the government, industry academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2026 2:14 pm IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in his office
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to deliver the keynote address at the Artificial intelligence (AI) symposium organised by Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education on Friday, March 27.

The symposium will bring together leaders from the government, industry academia to deliberate on the rapidly evolving global AI landscape. Reddy, who is an alumnus of the school will deliver the address virtually since the Telangana Assembly is in session.

The symposium will commence with an address by Jeremy Weinstein, Dean of Faculty at the Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education. Supported by the Business & Government PIC and the AI and Tech Policy Caucus at HKS, along with several Harvard-based think tanks, the event will be held in person at the HKS campus.

Subhan Haleem

The symposium will foster dialogue on Artificial Intelligence across governance, economic competitiveness, geopolitics, and human capital, followed by panel discussions on “The Race to AGI”, “AI in Emerging Markets”, “Geopolitics of Compute”, and “The Future of Work and Education”.

Apart from Reddy, the panel of speakers includes Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE; Illango Pachamuthu of the World Bank, Fatema Z from the Harvard Center for International Development; and Professor Landry Signe of the Brookings Institution, among several other global experts and thought leaders.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th March 2026 2:14 pm IST

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