Telangana CM Revanth to visit flood-hit Kamareddy tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will visit the flood affected Kamareddy district on September 4. He will visit the flood hit areas in the district and will reach Tadwai mandal by helicopter from Hyderabad. A total of 1,444 people were rescued over the last week by disaster response forces by 6 August 29 after various districts were affected by severe floods due to heavy rains in Telangana.

This is the first time that the CM will be heading to the flood affected Kamareddy district after the floods. He will also inspect the Lingampalli Kurdu R&B Bridge that was damaged by floods in Lingampeta and will also visit damaged crop fields in Budigida village, said a statement from his office.

Apart from that, the Telangana CM will also inspect damaged roads and GR Colony in Kamareddy Municipality and will also visit a photo exhibition at Kamareddy IDOC and review the flood damage with district officials, added his office.

His visit comes less than a week after several parts of Telangana were hit by floods owing to heavy rains. The state government also released Rs 200 crore for immediate relief to Medak, Kamareddy, Nirmal, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, and Nizamabad districts affected by the floods between August 25 and 28.

The relief assistance will be used to lay damaged roads, culverts, bridges, restoration of electricity, flood relief, and rehabilitation of the people affected by the floods.

The Telangana Revenue Department issued a government order (GO RT No 43) on Tuesday, September 2, explaining what led to the floods in certain districts like Kamareddy in Telangana, and how the relief money will be distributed to all the districts.

While 26 districts would be receiving Rs 5 crore each, special assistance of Rs 10 crore has been given to to Nirmal, Medak, Kamareddy, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, and Rajanna Sircilla districts in Telangana.

In fact, flood-hit parts of Kamareddy and Medak districts remained submerged till August 29 even as authorities intensified relief operations while heavy rain lashed parts of north Telangana. The flood water from the Pocharam project washed away part of the Medak-Yellareddy highway, bringing vehicular traffic to a halt.

An operation by the Army was on to rescue eight people trapped in floods after a portion of the bridge on the Medak-Yellareddy highway was washed away.