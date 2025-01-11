Telangana CM Revanth warns collectors over food poisoning in schools

The chief minister blamed the issue on a lack of inspections by Collectors and instructed them to visit residential schools every week and submit reports.

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 11th January 2025 10:20 am IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has expressed concern over repeated food poisoning cases in government and residential schools.

Speaking at a meeting with district Collectors at the Secretariat on Friday, January 10, he questioned why such incidents continue despite an increase in diet and maintenance funds.  

He warned that the government’s reputation is being affected due to negligence in monitoring food quality.  

Revanth Reddy also criticized the slow progress of the ‘Indiramma Indlu’ survey, stating that some officials were not supervising it properly.

He urged Collectors to be more accessible to the public and warned of strict action against negligence.

