Telangana CM seeks to host global sport events in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy urged Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh L Mandaviya, to provide Telangana with opportunities to host future national and international sports events, including the Olympic Games.

During the meeting in New Delhi on Friday, August 23, Revanth Reddy highlighted the sports facilities available that meet international standards, such as the Gachibowli Sports Complex, LB Stadium and Saroor Nagar Stadium etc.

Additionally, the city boasts multi-sport venues, including swimming pools, indoor stadiums, synthetic tracks, and facilities for water sports like rowing and kayaking.

He also pointed out the city’s extensive five-star accommodation options and robust air and rail connectivity.

The chief minister reminded the Union Minister that Hyderabad had successfully hosted major events in the past, such as the National Games in 2002, the Afro-Asian Games in 2003, and the World Military Games in 2007, a press release informed.

He requested that Telangana be given the opportunity to host future events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Furthermore, he sought the inclusion of Hyderabad as a venue for the Khelo India Youth Games scheduled for January 2025.

Also Read Telangana govt to set up Young India Sports University in Hyderabad

Revanth Reddy further discussed the establishment of a dedicated sports university to cultivate the talents of young athletes.

He urged the Union Minister to provide financial support for this initiative, which would focus on developing training and research facilities across various sports disciplines.

In addition, Reddy sought increased funding under the Khelo India scheme to bolster the state’s sports infrastructure.

He requested the Union Minister expedite the approval of detailed project reports (DPRs) submitted for upgrading sports facilities at the GMC Balayogi Stadium, LB Stadium, and other locations.