Telangana CM seems semiconductor project nod, new rail lines from Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, July 17, met and requested Union minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to approve the state’s semiconductor projects. Accompanied by state IT and irrigation ministers D Sridhar Babu and Uttam Kumar Reddy, the CM also asked Ashwini Vaishnav to grant new railway lines.

At the meeting, the Telangana chief minister also appealed to the union minister to approve the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and Micro LED Display Fab Project Crystal Matrix projects.

“During the meeting, the CM brought to the notice of the union minister Telangana’s request for the establishment of a high-tech electronics park in Muchcherla, Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme. The CM urged the Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up a new electronic manufacturing park near Regional Ring Road ( RRR) and the union minister responded positively,” said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

Revanths seeks rail line from Hyderabad to Machilipatnam Port

Revanth Reddy also put forward the demand for the sanction of a railway line connecting Hyderabad to the Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port in Andhra. The Telangana CM told the union minister that it will help in the export of medicines, electronic devices and food processing products.

Seeking permission for new projects to increase railway connectivity in Telangana, the Telangana CM said that a Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road. Revanth Reddy sought approvals for the Rs 8000 crore RRR project as the Railway Board has already given permission for the final location survey, added the release.

“The Chief Minister also urged the Railway Minister to sanction new railway lines for the development of backward areas in Telangana and for the connectivity of various areas mainly industrial and agricultural exports and imports. As part of this, the CM requested the Union Minister to sanction Vikarabad-Krishna (122 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,677 crores, Kalwakurthy-Macherla (100 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,000 crores, Dornakal-Gadwala (296 km- estimated cost Rs. 6,512 crores), Dornakal-Miryalguda (97 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,184 crores) routes and bear the entire cost of the new projects by the Railways,” said the release.