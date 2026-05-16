Telangana CM slams Modi over fuel price hike, seeks immediate rollback

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, May 16, demanded that the Centre roll back the recent hike in petrol and diesel prices, saying the move will adversely impact many sectors.

In a post on X, Reddy termed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s decision to increase prices of petroleum products as “unjustifiable”.

He said that citing the US-Iran war as an excuse to raise petrol and diesel prices does nothing but break the backbone of the common man.

Reddy claimed that before the recent elections in four states and one Union Territory, the PM Modi government repeatedly stated that “petroleum product prices will not be increased.

నరేంద్ర మోదీ సారథ్యంలోని కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తాజాగా తీసుకున్న పెట్రోల్, డీజిల్ ధరల పెంపు నిర్ణయం ఏ మాత్రం సమర్థనీయం కాదు. ఈ నిర్ణయం అనేక రంగాల పై వ్యతిరేక ప్రభావం చూపుతుంది. నిత్యావసరాల ధరలు పెరిగి సామాన్యుల పాలిట పిడుగుపాటు అవుతుంది.



మోదీ ప్రభుత్వ అసమర్థ పాలన, అనాలోచిత విధానాల… — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 16, 2026

Yet, less than ten days after the election results, prices were raised by more than Rs 3. This amounts to betraying the people’s trust. People believe Modi “lies” merely for votes and electoral victories. This is a betrayal of public trust. I demand that the central government immediately roll back the increased petrol and diesel prices,” Reddy slammed the PM.

According to him, due to the central government’s inefficient administration and ill-conceived policies, the country’s economy has weakened and ‘Atmanirbhar’ has proven to be merely a slogan to garner votes rather than a policy that delivered results.

“Small and medium-scale industries have suffered. A situation has emerged where there is no guarantee of employment for the youth. The promise of doubling farmers’ incomes has remained only a promise. Over the past ten years, the value of the rupee has been steadily declining, and now that decline has reached its peak,” he said.

Reddy sought to know how the Modi government could justify the decision while proudly claiming that it had made India the world’s third-largest economy.