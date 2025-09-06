Telangana CM supervises Ganesh immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy took everyone by surprise when he made a surprise inspection of the arrangements for Ganesh immersion in the Hussain Sagar on Saturday, September 6.

He reached Necklace Road in a convoy of 3 cars without imposing any traffic restrictions on the people, and took stock of the arrangements made for the immersions. He extended his hand and greeted the people while foot-boarding on his car.

He welcomed the devotees coming with their Ganesha idols from the stage erected by Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi, and chanted ‘Ganapati Bappa Moriya’ along with the devotees.

He supervised the immersion of idols at Crane No 4 near the People’s Plaza. Hyderabad Collector Dasari Hari Chandana brief him about the arrangements made.

Lauding the officials of various departments involved in making the arrangements, the chief minister told them to continue with the same spirit till the end of the Ganesh immersions.