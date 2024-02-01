Telangana CM talks Musi revival project with New Development Bank DG

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy discussed the Musi revival project with the Director General of the New Development Bank Dr DJ Pandian at the Dr BR Ambedkar state secretariat on Thursday, February 1.

The chief minister said that plans have been made to develop the riverfront area on an international scale.

He said that the work will be carried out in such a way that this project will be more beneficial to the local people by preserving the river and keeping the river water stable.

Also, the chief minister said that in the development of the Musi river, the environment will be protected and the development will be pollution-free and without disturbing the natural resources, a press release said.

Hyderabad Metro Phase 2, training institutes

Speaking further, Revanth also discussed the Hyderabad metro rail project phase-ii, which he said will be made accessible to common people.

He also spoke about the state government’s decision to establish training institutes that provide training and technical skills in the state.

He asked Pandian for financial support for the construction of hospitals, hostel buildings of educational institutions, housing constructions undertaken by the state government and waste treatment plants.

Pandian in response said that they will contribute to the development of the state.

Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, principal secretary to government A Shanti Kumari, principal secretary to the chief minister M Seshadri, special principal secretary to finance department Ramakrishna Rao, special secretary to chief minister were present in this meeting.