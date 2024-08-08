Telangana CM to throw Sita Rama project open on August 15

Hyderabad: The Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project, constructed in Dummugudem village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, will be inaugurated by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on August 15.

It is the third largest irrigation project in the state after Kaleshwaram and Palamuru Ranga Reddy.

The project aims to provide irrigation to areas in the erstwhile Khammam district and parts of Warangal.

On Wednesday, August 7, Irrigation minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the inauguration.

The project has been constructed with the objective of irrigating a new ayacut of 1.57 lakh acres in Khammam district, 1.62 lakh acres in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 9,000 acres in Mahabubabad district, besides stabilising the existing ayacut of 2.48 lakh acres under the Nagarjunasagar left canal, Wyra and Lankasagar projects.

During the inauguration, the chief minister will release water to downstream areas from the second pump house.

The goal is to irrigate 5.84 lakh acres by completing these ongoing projects, which will require an investment of Rs 7,500 crore.