Wife exposes software engineer’s extramarital affair in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A software engineer’s extramarital affair was exposed by his wife after he was caught red-handed with another woman in Kukatpally on Saturday, April 26.
Shiva is an employee at a private software company in Hyderabad.
His wife Deepti stated she noticed changes in Shiva’s behaviour over the past few days. According to her, he started maintaining a distance from her.
Smelling something was off, Deepti followed her husband and discovered he was having an extramarital affair with another woman named Sushma, who resided in a rented apartment in Kuktapally.
Deepti, along with other family members, recorded an embarrassed Shiva and Sushma in their bedroom. One of the relatives is heard asking Shiva, “If you did not like Deepti and preferred staying with the other woman, you should have told your wife. Why spoil two lives?”
Deepti and Shiva have been married for four years. They have a three-year-old daughter. Based on a complaint by Deepti, Kuktapally police have initiated action against Shiva.
The incident raises concerns over the tendency to hold women solely accountable for such situations, despite the fact that the man, as an adult, made his own decisions and was equally responsible for his actions.