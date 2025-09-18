Telangana CM urges British companies to join Musi Riverfront project

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday, September 18, urged British companies and come forward to invest in the state government Musi Riverfront development project. The CM has in the past said that the state will go ahead with this project in spite of criticism. He also appealed the companies to invest in other sectors like pharma.

An official delegation led by British high commissioner Lindy Cameron met with the Telangana the CM, wherein he briefed the Cameron about initiatives of the state government to bolster the manufacturing industry and investment prospects in Telangana.

“The Chief Minister requested the British High commissioner to encourage the British investors to invest in Pharma, EV sector and Future city development,” said a press release from Revanth Reddy’s office.’

Responding positively, Cameron said that the UK government is also ready to extend cooperation in the education and technology.

At the meeting, Cameron agreed to provide the prestigious Chevening scholarship offered by the UK government to Telangana meritorious students on a co-funding basis. “The British government is also ready to provide training to government teachers and professors of the Telangana State. CM Revanth Reddy requested that the UK universities be operated from Hyderabad for the convenience of Telangana students studying in UK universities,” added the release.

Deputy high commissioner Hyderabad Gareth Wynn Owen, political economy advisor Nalini Raghuram, CM special secretary Ajith Reddy and Vishnu Vardhan Reddy were present.