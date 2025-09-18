Hyderabad rains: Body of man found 5 days after being swept away in nala

Hyderabad: Five days after two young men were washed away in nalas during incessant rains in Hyderabad, the rescue team has recovered the body of one person.

According to Valigonda station house officer (SHO), the body of Arjun was found floating under the Sangem bridge of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district on Thursday, September 18. He and his uncle Ram were swept away while attempting to cross the nala in Afzal Sagar.

Both were in their mid-twenties.

Also Read Three washed away in nalas during heavy rains in Hyderabad

“Post mortem has been conducted and Arjun’s body has been handed over to his family,” the officer told Siasat.com.

When asked about the whereabouts of Ram, the officer said only one body was recovered.

On Sunday, the highest rainfall was recorded at Musheerabad and Neredmet areas. The level of water in the Musi River has increased due to heavy rains in and around the city.