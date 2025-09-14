Three washed away in nalas during heavy rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Three youngsters got washed away in nalas and water bodies during heavy rains in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, September 14.

In Asif Nagar, an uncle and nephew got washed away in Afzal Sagar while crossing the nala.

They were identified as Arjun and Ram, both in their mid twenties.

A youngster got washed away in a nala in Vinoda Nagar locality of Musheerabad during the heavy rain. The locals who saw him getting washed away informed the authorities.

As per reports, Sunny (24), was sitting on a wall overlooking the nala when it collapsed.

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA), police and disaster response personnel reached the spots and have been trying to locate and rescue the youngsters.

The highest rainfall on Sunday evening was recorded at Musheerabad and Neredmet areas, which received over 16-18 cm rainfall.