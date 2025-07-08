Telangana CM urges Centre to release funds for Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the Central government for the immediate release of Rs. 596.61 crore for the development of Zaheerabad Industrial Smart City.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in the national captial on Tuesday, July 8, CM Revanth urged the minister to sanction the funds approved by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT). He also requested financial assistance for water supply, power supply network and other facilities.

Also Read Andhra releases Krishna waters from Srisailam project amid dam safety concerns

The chief minister also requested the Union minister to sanction funds for the Hyderabad–Warangal Corridor and Warangal Airport.

Highlighting the state’s dedicated Defence and Aerospace Park in Adibatla, CM Revanth urged the Union minister to designate the Hyderabad-Bangalore Industrial Corridor as an Aero-Defence corridor. He also informed Goyal about the state’s plan to develop 100 plug-and-play industrial parks ready for investment and sought the Centre’s support for their approval.

