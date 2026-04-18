Telangana CM urges centre to set up green steel plant at Bayyaram

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has urged the Union Government to establish a green steel plant at Bayyaram, stating that the project would help bridge steel demand while ensuring environmentally sustainable production.

During a meeting in New Delhi on Friday, April 17, the chief minister met Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy and Minister of State for Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. He submitted a set of proposals aligned with the state’s Telangana Rising–2047 Vision, a press release said.

Focus on green steel and recycling

Revanth Reddy proposed the establishment of a steel recycling industry in Telangana, utilising scrap from end-of-life vehicles. He emphasised that such an initiative would support sustainable manufacturing while reducing dependence on raw materials.

He also highlighted the strategic advantages of Hyderabad, noting its strong technological base, industrial ecosystem, and infrastructure, which position it as a key contributor to India’s industrial output.

Hydrogen-based cluster and EV ecosystem

The chief minister further proposed setting up a hydrogen-based green steel cluster in Hyderabad, along with manufacturing units catering to the automobile and defense sectors.

In view of the rapidly growing electric vehicle market, he urged the Centre to support the creation of an EV battery manufacturing hub in the state, which could strengthen Telangana’s role in next-generation mobility.

Advanced manufacturing and skill development

Revanth Reddy also sought support for establishing a dedicated advanced manufacturing park focusing on machine tools and robotics.

As part of the goal to make Hyderabad a pollution-free city by 2034, he stressed the importance of promoting electric mobility. Additionally, he requested the setting up of national-level skill development institutions in Hyderabad to train a workforce equipped for emerging industrial sectors.

Senior officials, including Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju and Special Secretary for Coordination of Central Projects Advait Kumar Singh, were present during the meeting.