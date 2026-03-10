Raise Telangana demands in Budget debate: Ponnam to Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport and BC Welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar has written an open letter to union ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar urging them to raise Telangana’s pending issues during the ongoing Union Budget debate in Parliament and secure funds and approvals for long-pending projects.

Centre must honour commitments: Ponnam

Prabhakar said the Union Government has shown negligence in implementing promises made to Telangana. He stressed that funds from the Centre “are not charity but the rightful share of Telangana’s people who contribute taxes to the national economy.”

“While neighbouring Andhra Pradesh receives substantial allocations in successive Union Budgets, Telangana also deserves fair support without political discrimination,” he added.

Call to raise Telangana issues in Parliament

The minister urged the two Union ministers to strongly raise Telangana’s concerns in Parliament. Elections and politics, he said, “should not affect development.”

Also Read Parliament is not for mute: Telangana MP who moved motion against Speaker

He also expressed concern that democratic and federal principles were being weakened and demanded justice in tax devolution to states.

Restore central share and increase welfare support

Prabhakar criticised the Centre for reducing its share in centrally sponsored schemes and demanded restoration of a 90 percent central contribution. He also called for increasing support under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and social pensions in line with rising prices and the cost of living.

‘Key projects awaiting approval’

The letter highlighted several pending projects, including Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase–2 requiring 50 percent central funding, the Musi River rejuvenation project, the 330-km Regional Ring Road with its southern section pending, the Hyderabad–Warangal Industrial Corridor, Bayyaram Steel Plant, Kazipet Railway Coach Factory and the long-pending ITIR project.

Demand for institutions and infrastructure

Prabhakar also sought declaration of more national highways, establishment of another AIIMS-level institute and tourism development for Ramappa Temple and Yadadri Temple.

Promises yet to be fulfilled

He said several commitments under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, remain unfulfilled even after 12 years and urged the Centre to ensure justice for Telangana.