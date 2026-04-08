Telangana CM urges corporates to spend CSR funds in key areas

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appreciated Raheja Group, Ramky Group and Yashoda Foundation for contributing Rs 50 crore, Rs 50 crore, and Rs 10 crore respectively, for the development of the education sector.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:19 pm IST
The image shows Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy with the representatives of corporate companies during a meeting on CSR funds held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.
Revanth Reddy with the heads of corporate companies

Hyderabad: Exhorting the corporate companies to actively contribute their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in education, health care, conservation of water resources, skill development, preservation of heritage structures, and forest conservation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that such contributions should be considered as a subscription of the partners, and not merely as an expenditure.

At a meeting on CSR funds held with the representatives of various corporate companies on Wednesday, the chief minister stressed that spending by the companies under the CSR initiatives needed to yield 100 per cent positive results.

The chief minister appreciated Raheja Group, Ramky Group and Yashoda Foundation for contributing Rs 50 crore, Rs 50 crore, and Rs 10 crore to the education sector.

Subhan Bakery

Reiterating that the state government was considering expenditure on education as an investment for the future generations, CM Revanth, who also holds the education portfolio, pointed out that 44 per cent of the state’s student population resides in Hyderabad. “The responsibility of providing them quality education falls on both the government and the corporates,” he said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 8th April 2026 10:19 pm IST

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