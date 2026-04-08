Telangana CM urges corporates to spend CSR funds in key areas

Hyderabad: Exhorting the corporate companies to actively contribute their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in education, health care, conservation of water resources, skill development, preservation of heritage structures, and forest conservation, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that such contributions should be considered as a subscription of the partners, and not merely as an expenditure.

At a meeting on CSR funds held with the representatives of various corporate companies on Wednesday, the chief minister stressed that spending by the companies under the CSR initiatives needed to yield 100 per cent positive results.

The chief minister appreciated Raheja Group, Ramky Group and Yashoda Foundation for contributing Rs 50 crore, Rs 50 crore, and Rs 10 crore to the education sector.

Reiterating that the state government was considering expenditure on education as an investment for the future generations, CM Revanth, who also holds the education portfolio, pointed out that 44 per cent of the state’s student population resides in Hyderabad. “The responsibility of providing them quality education falls on both the government and the corporates,” he said.